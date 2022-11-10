POLAND, Oh (WKBN) – Is a Coney truly a hot dog? It most definitely is.

You can get a true Coney Dog at the new place to eat in or grab takeout in Poland. Coney’s Dogs Burgers and Shakes namesake is a hotdog with mustard, chili sauce and onions. What makes it unique is Coney’s own variation of chili sauce, originated by husband and wife owners Mike and Karli Day who wanted to bring their signature sauce to the area.

Coney’s menu offers hot dogs, Chicago Dogs, Chili dogs, Kraut Dogs and even all-beef hot dogs. In the mood for a burger? Help yourself to a Coney burger topped with chili, fries and coleslaw. And Coney’s fresh house-made burgers are made to order every time. The buns come from Schwebel’s right down the road and there are fresh-cut regular and Jo-Jo fries, onion rings and house-made slaw for sides.

While at Coney’s, treat yourself to one of their hand-spun chocolate, strawberry or vanilla milkshakes or even a float. Coney’s is perfect for lunch, dinner and even groups offering 10 and 20 packs of hot dogs or chili dogs.

Stop by Coney’s Dogs Burgers and Shakes at 8535 South Avenue in Poland and visit them online at www.ConeysDogs.com.