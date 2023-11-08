(WKBN) – A local business with more than a dozen locations across the valley is living up to its commitment to help businesses maintain a safe and healthy workforce.

Accord Occupational Health Services (AOHS) offers a wide range of testing services for companies such as drug and alcohol testing, CDL physicals for the Department of Transportation and Federal Carrier Safety Administration. Accord also offers workplace physicals, pre-employment testing, Fit respirator testing, and hearing tests.

“There’s a lot of services that we provide to allow people to work, keep the job site safe as well as keeping the workforce going,” said Dr. Gordon B. Byrne of Accord Occupational Health Services. “We provide a service for pre-employment exams and drug screens, but also to keep the truck drivers going with their CDL licenses and their required physicals.”

The company focuses mainly on local truck drivers but also takes care of transient truck drivers as well.

“We get a lot of first-time truck drivers,” said Byrne. “It’s part of the requirement if they go through truck driving school or work for a company and get their CDL. We also do drug testing and screens, periodic screens for companies and post-accident tests.”

Dr. Byrne is also trained in sports medicine and often volunteers his time at high school sports games.

“I like to support the area. I volunteer for sideline medicine and try to take care of the kids,” said Byrne. “Either on the sideline or they come in after the game the next morning. We have Saturday morning hours for them to come in and get treated after the game or just to keep them playing for next week.”

Accord Occupational Health Services has locations in Warren, Youngstown, Cortland, Newton Falls, Niles, Howland, Lordstown, North Jackson, Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, and Poland. To make an appointment call (330) 544-3444 and visit them online at AccordOccupational.com.