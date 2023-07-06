BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you think getting your carpets cleaned just makes them look better, you’re selling the process short.

Steam Action Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in Boardman offers in-house carpet and upholstery cleaning. That includes carpets, oriental rugs, laminate flooring, hardwood floors and tile. The company also exclusively uses a powerful machine to clean carpets

“We use a truck-mounted hot water extraction machine,” said company president Bob Goodrich. “It is the most recommended method for cleaning carpets, according to the Carpet and Rug Institute.”

Something else the company also cleans is Nature Stone using a special tool that flushes it. When it comes to your tile floor, the same tool pressurizes water at high heat and basically pressure washes your floor. After the cleaning and drying is complete, they add a sealant to the flooring.

“The sealant is important because it makes the floor much easier to maintain,” said Goodrich. “It also helps the grout from getting stained.”

So just how often should you have your floors and carpets cleaned?

“The Carpet and Rug Institute recommends you clean your carpets every 11 to 16 months, but there’s a lot more benefit to cleaning carpets than just appearance,” said Goodrich. “Your carpet is basically like a filter and it holds dust particles out of the air. By flushing it once a year, you’re removing these dust particles and making the carpet more porous keeping your home and your air much cleaner.”

The company also offers complete fire and water restoration and mold remediation services utilizing the most advanced equipment along with continuous training for their certified employees.

Steam Action Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning is located at 493 Bev Road, Building 6A in Boardman. Call (330) 782-8600 and visit them online at SteamActionCarpetCleaning.com.