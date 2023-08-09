(WKBN) – A local business that’s been around a long time is still going strong while continuing to make the valley beautiful.

Executive Landscaping in Vienna, Ohio has been in business for 36 years and one thing you’ll get from the company when you combine the experience of its entire staff is more than 500 years of experience. And they’re Ohio Landscape Association award winners.

The business specializes in creating unique plantings, brick walks, patios, drives, retaining walls, decks, grill islands, bars, fireplaces, fire pits, flagstone walks, outdoor kitchens and so much more.

They also specialize in arbors, pergolas, fencing for sun filtration, traffic control and privacy. If custom bulb and flower designs are what you want, they can do it. They can also design and install custom lawn sprinklers and everything with a precise eye for detail.

“We want to accent everything when it comes to the right type of landscaping,” said Executive Landscaping owner and operator Ken Bauer. “If it’s in the shade we want to make sure there are good plants in the shade. If it’s in the sun we make sure there are the right plants for that.”

Executive Landscaping will also take care of maintenance worries and offers seasonal landscaping cleanups and specialized maintenance projects.

Executive Landscaping is located at 1480 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE in Vienna. For more information call (330) 539-1551 and visit them online at ExecutiveLandscapingOhio.com.