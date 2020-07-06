Why it’s important to find a mechanic with traditional and modern skills

John Berena, an army veteran, started Berena’s Automotive Center LLC in 2016. John is a certified GM Master Technician who specializes in diagnostics, electrical repair and computer programming. Our team of technicians have over 60 years of combined experience. We pride ourselves on being a true full-service auto repair shop and deliver only the highest quality service and repairs. As a family-owned local business, we genuinely care about our customers. We promise that you will find friendly faces and competitive prices.

Whether you are here for routine maintenance or a complex auto repair, you will find that our service is far from ordinary. You will be impressed by our technicians who utilize the latest diagnostic equipment and the highest quality parts. We service all makes and models of cars, light-duty trucks, and SUVs. You will rest assured that we back all repair work with a 2 years/24,000 miles warranty. In addition, as an official Tech Net Professional Service Center, we offer 6 months special financing and free roadside assistance for 1 year. Covered services are towing, lock-out assistance, flat tire assistance, fluid delivery, and battery jump-start.

Berena’s Automotive Center LLC is committed to providing exceptional auto repair service. It is why we are the premier choice for auto repair and maintenance in Niles and the surrounding areas. Check out our interactive website at www.BerenasAutomotive.com or call our office at 330-652-2886 to schedule your appointment today.