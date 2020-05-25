Augenstein, Mapes & Co, CPAs, LLC was established in 2008 to provide small business financial reporting, tax planning and preparation. We review the client’s current and prior financial information in order to address their needs – from business entity selection, bank financing, QuickBooks Pro Advisor (and other software) training to financial statements, business and personal tax preparation. Based on our firm size, we work closely with our clients to address all of their financial matters.
The staff includes five accountants – each with ten plus years of experience and three are CPAs, and our support staff. Our firm is involved in a significant amount of community services including Kiwanis, Mahoning Valley Accounting Society and other local charities. The Mahoning Valley Accounting Society provides continuing education for local CPA’s and accountants and donates profits to accounting scholarships at Youngstown State University and Kent State University.
Our goal is to provide clients with quality service and prompt attention to their specific needs. Their needs can change based on the economy and industry trends. We are members of the American Institute of CPA’s, Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau.
