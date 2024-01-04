LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s authentic. It’s homemade. And it’s better than it’s ever been.

Carchedi’s Cafe in Lowellville is ramping things up and serving dishes you love and new things you need to try.

One of those is Carchedi’s Cafe executive chef Robert Hudson who has prepared food all over the world and has been given carte-blanch to get creative while expanding the menu.

“We have a Sorrento Lemon dish which is a half-chicken roasted potato wedges and broccolini,” said Hudson. “We also have a Roma-style pork ragu. It’s slow-roasted for six hours in red wine with our house sauce and tossed in an angel hair pasta.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Carchedi’s Cafe also features a Pork Milanese from the Lombardy Region of Italy featuring Arugala salad on top with Carchedi’s house vinaigrette and balsamic glaze.

Carchedi’s also continues to serve the staples that put it on the map.

“Our wedding soup has a very unique twist to it. It has the doughballs in it. We will probably sell 1000 pounds of it this year,” said Charchedi’s Cafe owner Mike Romeo. “Our house-made sauce is a tradition. And then obviously our pizza. Carchedi’s always had good pizza. We wanted to take it to a little bit more authentic so we used Caputo 00 Flour. We use a lot of high-end ingredients and you get it because of that.”

Carchedi’s makes everything it serves every day so you aren’t getting food that’s a few days old. The cafe will also cater your event to make it exactly what you want and can take care of up to 100 people on-site and off-site.

“We have a catering menu, but we are open to anything,” said Romeo. “There’s almost nothing we won’t do.”

Carchedi’s Cafe will also be starting a weekly brunch.

“Beginning on Saturdays we’ll have our breakfast going into lunch,” said Hudson. “We have some items like our ricotta pancakes and I will bring sweet potato pancakes, one of my great staples here. We will have house-made syrups that are all authentic.

Whatever your palate is craving for lunch or dinner, Carchedi’s Cafe is ready to make it all while keeping with its family tradition of food.

“I love my tradition here,” said Romeo. “But sometimes you want something a little bit different too.”

Carchedi’s Cafe is located at 30 East Water Street in Lowellville. Call (330) 536-6077 or you can also find them on Facebook.