GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant in business for more than 15 years known for its homemade dishes and expansive menu is once again celebrating the flavors of the season with a new fall menu.

Margherita’s Grille in Girard has added even more to the dishes you already know and love. Back on the menu is its classic Brussel sprout appetizer consisting of Brussel sprouts, bacon, onion and garlic finished with white wine and butter and drizzled with balsamic glaze. You can also try Margherita’s classic greens, hot peppers in oil, fried mozzarella and more, just for starters.

When it comes to entrees there’s no shortage of variety with steak, chicken, seafood, pasta, burgers, pizzas and salads.

If you’re looking for the perfect steak, you can try Margherita’s ribeye steak or filet with homemade mashed potatoes. Seafood lovers will enjoy the seasoned, chargrilled salmon topped with a Florentine sauce and served with angel hair pasta. Some of the chicken dishes you’ll find are Chicken Francais, Chicken Natale and Giovanni’s chicken, just to name a few.

And Margherita’s also serves homemade pizza that you won’t find anywhere else.

“The difference with our pizza is it is made to order and hand-tossed,” said Owner Jorge Carreno. “We make the sauce in-house and we chop the cheeses in-house. It’s the pride behind it that makes it special. It shows in every meal.”

Margherita’s also features a full bar and wine menu with some special drinks just for the fall like the pumpkin martini, an Old Fashioned smoked with wood chips and a cinnamon-apple syrup made in-house

Margherita’s Grille also features specials several days a week.

“On Mondays, we have $5 off every bottle of wine and on Tuesdays we feature a special Margarita and appetizer menu,” said Carreno. “We also have music on Wednesdays and Saturday nights.”

For desserts, you’ll love Margherita’s apple pie made with Brandy, ginger and apple cider, and the homemade carrot cake.

If you need an event catered and a customized menu, Margherita’s can do that too, on or off site offering in-house parties Monday through Saturday for up to 40 people and private Sunday parties from 50 to 120 people.

Margherita’s Grille is located at 728 N. State Street in Girard. Call (330) 545-2424 and visit them online at MargheritasGrille.com.