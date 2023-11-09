STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant has been in business now for 78 years and isn’t showing any signs of stopping.

The Elmton on 5th Street in Struthers is a family-owned restaurant that opened in 1945 and has seen its share of ups and downs over the years but always manages to pull through.

Owner Jack Walters says the secret to The Elmton’s success is, of course, the food including its famous pizza. But pizza isn’t the only thing The Elmton is famous for. You can treat yourself to The Elmton’s vast menu of pasta dishes like chicken and veal parmigiana, hamburgers, hotdogs, chili-cheese fries, bacon cheese fries, and one of its best-kept secrets, broasted hot dogs.

“We make our broasted chili dogs, the same way we make our chicken,” said Walters. “We cook them nice and crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside. We have chicken dinners, spaghetti dinners and even a wing basket. We have the biggest wings around.”

The Elmton is also known for its broasted chicken.

“We started making it in 1965. It came from a broaster company and cooked in oil under pressure,” said Walters. “The coating is really good. When you the eat the chicken you’re tasting the chicken’s juiciness. Anything broasted does not absorb oil.”

The restaurant’s famous pizza recipe has proved to be tried and true.

“My grandfather came up with our pizza recipe in 1945,” said Walters. “They experimented until they came up with this recipe. Mixing the dough, homemade sauce and we grind 150 to 200 pounds of cheese a day. It’s all made here.”

But most importantly, the Elmton welcomes anyone and everyone to come in and enjoy the food.

“It’s family-friendly,” said Walters. “It’s come as you are. A great atmosphere. Old school.”

The Elmton offers carry-out Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and is opening for dine-in at 3:00 p.m.

The Elmton is located at 584 5th Street in Struthers. Call (330) 755-8511 and visit them online at TheElmton.com.