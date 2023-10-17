YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You don’t have to go to Italy to find the best Italian food and goods, you just need to head to Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties has everything you need for whatever meal or event you’re planning. Established in 1974, it started out as an Italian gift shop and has grown into an award-winning specialty food retailer offering imported Italian groceries, homemade bread, sauces, cakes cookies, pastries and more.

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties has an extensive deli with a huge selection of Italian deli meats and cheeses all cut to order with items you won’t find anywhere else.

“We bring things like Guanciale for special recipes people have,” said owner Frank Occhibove. “We also bring in an eight-to-ten-year-aged Parmigiano Reggiano that’s very difficult to find.”

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties makes up to 25 fresh pasta every day and also features a plethora of fresh, homemade desserts.

“We have Cannoli daily, fresh filled,” said Occhibove. “We also have our peaches for dessert which is very unique here. We do many pastries, and our Tiramisu torts are very popular.”

If you just want to stop in for a quick meal, Jimmy’s Italian Specialties has grab-and-go food as well like pepperoni rolls, homemade peppers, panini, pizza, subs, soups and salads. You can even choose some gluten-free and vegan options.

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties also has the holidays covered and it’s never too early to get your orders in.

“For Christmas Eve we do the seven fish platter which is our number one seller for that day,” said Occhibove. “We do everything fresh that day. When people come in they’re coming for the freshness of it all. That’s something unique. We stand behind our product and the freshness of it.”

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties also features several varieties of wine, including its own brand. If you love the sauce, there are five different types of homemade pasta sauces you can buy by the jar. You can even get a pre-made basket full of different products or order a customized one.

Jimmy’s Italian Specialties is located at 3230 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown. Call (330) 759-2904 and visit them online at JimmysItalianSpecialties.com.