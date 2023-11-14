BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – You don’t have to travel to Mexico for authentic Mexican food, drinks and desserts. All you have to do is head to Boardman, Ohio.

Los Gallos Authentic Mexican Restaurant and Sports Cantina is full of homemade, original recipes turned into aesthetically pleasing mouth-watering dishes every single day of the week.

“Some of our most popular dishes include an appetizer plate we call Plato Botanero and what we have on here are wings, boneless wings, lamb chops which is an all-time favorite, Cajun shrimp and Mexican beef jerky,” said Boardman Los Gallos Regional Manager Mary Ann Gross. “We also have the Pina Fajita consisting of a fresh pineapple stuffed with sauteed steak, chicken, shrimp, scallops and sauteed vegetables with fajita flavoring all topped with cheese. It’s an all-time favorite.”

Another popular appetizer plate includes the Mexican Ceviche which is a traditional Mexican dish with minced seafood, shrimp and scallops marinated in lime juice.

Everything at Los Gallos comes from family recipes they’ve been using since the doors opened, including the many fajitas on the menu. One of the best originals is the Molcajete Tropical Fajita brought to the table a steaming lava stone bowl. Inside you’ll find steak, chicken, shrimp, scallops and bacon grilled with vegetables in an authentic Molcajete. It is topped with pineapple and cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, tortillas and Mexican salad.

When your sweet tooth is calling, Los Galls also serves up authentic Mexican desserts including but most definitely not limited to Mexican Fried Ice Cream.

“We have homemade flan which is a Mexican custard,” said Gross. “We do Sopapillas which is like Italian fried dough, but is a Mexican fried tortilla with brown sugar and cinnamon. We also do churros. The biggest highlight that we have are the Mocha House cheesecakes we carry.”

Something Los Gallos is also known for is its full bar which includes its well-known Margaritas.

“We have many, many different flavors,” said Gross. “We have our house margarita mixed daily and put into the machine to freeze. If you want a traditional margarita we will also hand-make you one. We are also known as a Tequilaria with some of the most exotic tequilas you can find. When you get a handmade margarita you can declare which type of tequila you would like.”

Los Gallos bartenders also make seasonal margaritas like pumpkin pie and egg nog.

A brand new addition to Los Gallos is the Sunday through Thursday all-day Happy Hour.

“Starting with Sunday and Monday you have $5 lime house margaritas and $2 draft and import beer bottles,” said Gross. “Tuesdays and Thursdays are $5 house margaritas of any flavor and $5 tall mugs of beer.”

Los Gallo also transformed its banquet room into a banquet/entertainment facility with live bands on Friday and Saturday evenings. They can also host holiday parties, events and special occasions in the new space with different buffet menus.

Los Gallos is located at 685 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman. Call (330) 965-1307 and visit them online at LosGallosMexican.com. You can also find Los Gallos on Facebook.