LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant celebrating 15 years in business is happy to be known as an “American restaurant with an Italian flair”.

Bogey’s Bar & Grill in Lowellville has a vast menu with offerings like chicken, fish, pasta, appetizers like Italian friend greens and honey Siracha French fries, and award-winning burgers.

“We were the 2013 Burger of the Year and actually won Burger of the Year with The Burger Guys,” said co-owner and head chef Mel Mckee. “Premium ground beef, premium toppings, and premium buns.”

If combining your favorite foods is what you like to do, Bogey’s Bar and Grill will make it happen.

“Our Cajun chicken linguini is one of our most popular dishes,” said McKee. “We also have jumbo haddock dinners available every day. You can do Panko fried, Cajun, beer battered or broiled.”

Bogey’s also has BBQ covered with its St. Louis-style BBQ ribs. If wings are what you want, Bogey’s has them coated with its homemade sauces.

“We have homemade sauces, dressings and soups,” said McKee. “We do everything pretty much from scratch.”

Bogey’s Bar & Grill also features several “theme days” every week. Tuesdays is homestyle night with stuffed peppers, city chicken, meatloaf and liver and onions. You can enjoy discounted pasta specials on Wednesdays, burger night on Thursdays, fresh seafood on Fridays with homemade New England Clam Chowder, prime rib on Saturdays and BBQ on Sundays.

Bogey’s Bar & Grill can handle whatever catering needs you may have as well with its own dedicated banquet facility and a food trailer.

Bogey’s Bar & Grill is located at 3535 Upland Road in Lowellville. Call (330) 750-6062 and visit them online at BogeysBarAndGrillOhio.com.