COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Appetizers, dinner, drinks, and delectable desserts are all part of a Columbiana County restaurant with a fantastic menu for every pallet.

Sabi’s in Columbiana is a husband and wife-owned restaurant that is nothing like you’re used to.

“One of our most popular appetizers is called the Yompton. It has fresh greens, burotta melted with house-made tomato jam and basil pesto on top,” said owner Kristen Chomczyk. “It’s got sausage stuffed peppers with our bleu cheese cream sauce and of course Italian bread.”

At Sabis you don’t have to worry about finding something you’ll love to eat whether it’s burgers, seafood, chicken, steak, pasta, sandwiches, salads and more.

“Our DJ Burger is definitely a monstrosity,” said Chomczyk. “It’s a half-pound burger topped with our white American cheese, bacon, a sunny-side-up egg, and our house-made secret sauce.”

If pasta is what you want, Sabi’s has several unique and homemade creations you’ll want to try.

“The Dante’s Oasis has asiago gnocchi, grilled shrimp, bacon, spinach, red onions, and all kinds of good stuff,” said Chomczyk. “We also have our Hot Chick sandwich which is a battered and fried chicken sandwich with pepper jack cheese, a comeback sauce, and sweet and spicy pickles.”

There are different specials throughout the week like an array of different chef’s pizzas weekly and $.75 dine-in chargrilled or fried wings on Wednesdays. On Fridays, you can enjoy Happy Hour with featured Sangrias and more. When it comes to dessert, Sabi’s also has its own in-house pastry chef with anywhere from seven to ten rotating desserts like Death By Chocolate Cake, peanut butter pie, and carrot cake.

Sabi’s also offers a wide variety of food for lunch.

“We have an $11 lunch special Monday through Friday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you get to try one of our salads or sandwiches and pair it with one of our house soups. Our French onion is always our most popular, but we also do a different soup every day,” said Chomczyk.

Sabi’s can also cater your event on or off-premise with its own banquet room that seats around 65 people.

Sabi’s is located at 85 Town Center Avenue in Columbiana. Call (330) 892-0692 and visit them on Facebook and Instagram.