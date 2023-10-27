BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Italian staple in the valley has been in business for 60 years for many reasons, but the food is what keeps people coming back year after year.

Antone’s Kitchen has expanded and changed throughout the years, but the homemade, true Italian Cuisine you’ve grown to love hasn’t.

“We do a lot of family-style meals ever since Covid,” said owner Chad Scianna. “Our most popular is the Chicken Parm with pasta, Antone’s salad and garlic rolls. Our friend cheese is one of our most famous items from the fair.”

Antone’s also has great starters like its Italian greens and pizza fries. Also growing in popularity at Antone’s is its flatbreads.

“Our flatbreads have really become popular in this last year with a whole slew of them to choose from,” said Scianna. “We have six or seven different varieties. They’re big and they’re great as an appetizer of a meal.”

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg as Antone’s features a vast menu with something for just about everyone.

“Our most popular pasta is our fresh, homemade ricotta cavatelli by far, but we have pretty much any cut you could want on the dry side,” said Scianna. “Tortellini, ravioli, manicotti, and our lasagna is fantastic. For pastas we have you covered.”

Antone’s also has great Italian staples like Chicken Francais, chicken or eggplant parmigiana and chicken broccolini. You can also enjoy homemade dishes like some of Helen and Tony’s specialties which include the baked pasta combo, the Little Sicily, Tortellini Sophia, baked Gnocchi Bolognese and so much more.

Antone’s will also make your holiday events and dinners perfect.

“Christmas Eve is our busiest day,” said Scianna. “But we serve all throughout the holidays whether it’s an office party, a family party or if you just want to send food to other people around the area. You can give us a call directly or order from our website.”

Antone’s also runs a great special on gift cards. From November 24 through January 1, you will get 20% off all gift card purchases over $50. This year you can also buy an Antone’s Giftbox.

“There are five different ones to choose from,” said Scianna. “Our dipping oils are in there, our new hot sauce, and our sauces. The fifth one is really cool because we teamed with Youngstown Clothing Company to do two special shirts for Antone’s to celebrate our 60th anniversary.”

Antone’s Kitchen has locations in Columbiana, Howland and Boardman. Call (330) 965-0333 and visit them online at AntonesKitchen.com.