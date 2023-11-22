NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want authentic Italian food consisting of homemade recipes and an extensive menu, a full bar with immense ambiance and lots of room to enjoy a perfect meal, look no further than Giorgio’s Ristorante in Niles.

“All of our sauces are homemade here,” said Giorgio’s Ristorante manager Gabriella Femia. “Especially with our chicken parm which is a staple here with our traditional red sauce as well as the Penne Toscana which is with sausage, greens and our vodka sauce paired all together. It’s amazing.”

The menu options are full of Italian specialties, but there are vast amounts of other items for whatever you are in the mood for like steak, chicken, seafood and burgers.

“A lot of people think it’s just an Italian place but we have more to offer than just that,” said Femia. “We have our crab-stuffed haddock on a bed of spinach cream sauce, a Seafood Mediterranean dish with mussels, calamari and shrimp as well as Cajun salmon over greens. We also have a Panko-crusted salmon over greens and they all pair excellent with each other.”

One of the reasons Giorgio’s Ristorante has been in business for almost a decade is because everything is truly homemade, including the pizza. And the staff will accommodate whatever your specific tastes are if they can.

“We have fresh dough being made every day. We have sauce constantly being made fresh,” said Femia. “We really pride ourselves on making everything fresh to give the best quality to all of our guests. We’re always here to make sure we provide the best experience to everyone who comes in. I have had people change the menu because there are things they can’t eat and we accommodate it.”

The same goes for drinks when it comes to Giorgio’s bar along with a great wine list to pair with all of the food.

“We have a full bar and drink specials,” said Femia. “Our best-selling drink is our Peach Sangria with Moscato and Peach Schnapps. “Another thing we just added is our Malibu Seabreeze.”

If you have a special event, Giorgio’s can host that for you too.

“Sundays we are closed unless there’s an event someone wants to do,” said Femia. “We can accommodate up to 250 people. We’ve had graduations, birthdays, baptisms and every single event you can think of.”

Giorgio’s Restaurant offers lunch, dinner and carryout 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is located at 1231 Youngstown Warren Road in Niles. Call (330) 544-9280 and visit them on Facebook.