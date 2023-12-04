WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want authentic Mexican food with original dishes along with staples you love, look no further than Compadres Mexican Grill in Warren.

The local restaurant serves up original, homemade recipes that are fresh and never frozen.

“The rice bowl is one of our top sellers,” said Compadres owner Marco Melchor. “Zucchini, vegetables and queso. One of our other top sellers is our tacos with homemade tortillas. We make fresh tortillas every morning.”

If you want savory appetizers other than chips and salsa, Compadres has a list of favorites such as Chimi rolls consisting of fried flour tortillas stuffed with corn, black beans chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with their signature queso sauce. You can also try mozzarella sticks, cheese or guacamole dip, Compadres Dip Trio, the Compadres Sampler and more.

And what’s a Mexican restaurant without sizzling Fajitas? Compadres offers them up with steak, chicken. chorizo, shrimp, or crab.

“What makes our Fajitas better is the ingredients we use and the seasoning,” said Melchor. “We use butter and oil to give it a better flavor. They come to the table sizzling. You get tortillas, rice and beans.”

Another original you’ll get at Compadres is the Mexican Torta which is like a sub with buttery crispy bread with cilantro, onions, spices, jalapenos, chicken or whatever else you want to put on it. Compadres also features its famous California Burrito.

“You stuff it with pretty much whatever you want,” said Melchor. “Fries, queso, pico, pretty much everything.”

Compadres Mexican Grill also offers daily specials everyday starting with happy hour from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and drink specials all day long with a full, stacked bar and several varieties of Margaritas. Sundays and Mondays you can treat yourself to $5.99 lime Margaritas, Tuesdays and Thursdays there is a Margarita Sampler for $8.99, Wednesdays and Fridays Mojitos are on special, and Saturdays enjoy a Lime Margarona for $7.99. Compadres also offers a kids menu.

Compadres Mexican Grill will also cater your special occasions with a menu of your choosing whether you want Fajitas or a taco bar.

Compadres Mexican Grill is located at 2940 Parkman Road in Warren. Call (234) 806-5007 and visit them online at CompadresMexPa.com.