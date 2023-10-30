WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restaurant doesn’t specialize in hard-to-find dishes, but the all-around experience as soon as you walk in the door.

West & Main nestled in Courthouse Square in Warren offers a vast and rotating menu that changes every day.

“My goal was to have a menu that didn’t show up anywhere else in town. We try to be a little bit on trend, but also be something you aren’t going to find elsewhere,” said owner Nate Barker. “Like the Southern style shrimp and grits. It’s got seared gulf shrimp, grits from right here in Ohio, and a little bit of slab bacon in. sherry wine sauce. We have our Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and our burger which is a huge favorite.”

Some West & Main offers you won’t find in many places is poutine.

“Our poutine is a little different,” said Barker. “It’s more than just your basic gravy curds and fries. We have great fries, fried cheese curd, a braised short rib which we take the juice from and make a gravy that goes over top of that, and a fried egg on top. Just be a little different, we add some Shishito peppers on the side.”

West & Main also offers a full bar with special cocktails.

“Our bartenders have come up with some great stuff for the fall,” said Barker. “Right now we have a caramel apple sour with caramel Crown, some fresh lemon juice, lime juice, and a little bit of soda. We also have what we call ‘The Cider House Mules’. It’s local apple cider, Jameson, soda, and ginger beer. There’s also a Desert Pair martini with an orange garnish. Every day you can find something our bartenders and servers have come up with.”

West & Main also features a vast wine list, all local draft beers, and some of the best bourbons in the area.

“I really look out for those hard-to-find bottles,” said Barker. “We have customers who really appreciate it.”

West & Main also offers a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with its mainstay menu and a brunch menu with offerings like chicken and waffles, tortilla chips with different salsas and fried eggs, and a southern-style eggs benedict on a homemade biscuit just to name a few.

If you’re looking for great specials, West & Main is where it’s at. They offer happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Every Thursday night you’ll be treated to live music by local musicians.

West & Main is located in Courthouse Square at 187 West Market Street in Warren. Call (330) 974-1665 and visit them online at WestandMainWarren.com. You can slo follow them on social media.