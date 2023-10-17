BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is no easy task, but one local eatery makes it easy.

Sweet Melissa’s features a vast menu of different foods that are not only good for you but taste amazing.

“Something we really like to zero in on is the quality of products we use,” said owner Melissa Poland. “It’s very important and our bar is set really high. We are going to serve you a really good product every time. I am also really big on consistency.”

Sweet Melissa’s is known for its wraps and salads and sells around 11 different kinds of salads. Among the most popular is the Tuscan Salad with cranberries and the Cinnamon Harvest salad.

You won’t go wrong with the overstuffed wraps at Sweet Melissa’s either.

Sweet Melissa’s also features power bowls seasoned with white quinoa cooked in water and then topped with chicken or fresh vegetables. For the vegetarians, there’s a homemade bowl with hummus. You can also try a different “slider of the day” Monday through Friday. And if you’re looking for something decadent, try the dark chocolate pretzel cookie.

Sweet Melissa’s also prides itself on its homemade dressings you can buy and take home yourself.

“We have seven different varieties all made in-house,” said Poland. “We’re very proud of this because this is something that nobody else has been able to copy which is wonderful. The number one seller is our Apple cider grapeseed which is our house dressing.”

You can also try the garlic lemon dressing, cinnamon sugar dressing, blueberry cayenne dressing, and more. Poland says her dressings are designed to enhance the salads, not overpower them.

No matter what, you won’t go hungry at Sweet Melissa’s.

“Our portions are very large. That’s what we are known for,” said Poland. “I tell people this is as close to homemade as you can get. We are just doing all the work for you.”

Sweet Melissa’s is located at 6810 Market Street in Boardman and 85 Towncenter Avenue in Columbiana. Call (330) 953-2610 for the Boardman location and (330) 892-0420 for Columbiana. Visit them online at SweetMelissasGoodEats.com.