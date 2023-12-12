CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Not everything is as it seems at a local eatery whose name might be slightly deceiving.

The Mac Haus calls itself “a mac & cheese joint”, but offers so much more than just what’s in the name.

“We’re not limited to just Mac and Cheese. We’ve also got soups, salads and appetizers,” said owner Chad Scianna, Jr. “Some of our favorites here are the chicken and waffles. It has our famous mac and cheese sauce, waffles, fried chicken and cheddar cheese.”

If you want to dive into an even more diverse taste, try the Mac Haus’ “Born on the Bayou” which consists of Polish sausage, green peppers, pepper jack cheese, fried onion, and grilled chicken. The Mac Haus also features its “Berry White Chicken Salad” made up of strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese and grilled chicken.

But of course, there’s an immense and highly creative menu for all of the true mac and cheese lovers out there with 14 different mac and cheese dishes.

“Our Smash and Dash has fried chicken, fries, onion rings, pepper jack cheese, our house mac and cheese sauce, and barbeque sauce,” said Scianna. “We also have our house mac and cheese bites served with a side of tomato soup for dipping.”

Another unique dish featured is their Tot-Cho’s consisting of tater tots loaded with fried chicken, jalapeno, and cheese sauce. The Mac Haus offers gift cards and is also BYOB.

“You can bring your own booze and have a little get-together with all of your friends and enjoy our mac and cheese sandwiches and more,” said Scianna. “We also cater for offices, homes, parties, and anything you’d like. We have our catering menu online and in-store right on our to-go menus.”

The Mac Haus is located at 3620 Starr Centre Drive in Canfield. Call (330) 286-3527 and visit them online at MacHausOhio.com. You can also visit them on Facebook.