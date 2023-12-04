WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 67 years since Buena Vista Cafe in Warren opened, and to this day it’s still serving up delicious, original food you won’t get anywhere else. One of those original items is the fried chicken.

“Our staple is our Uncle Nick’s Greek Fried Chicken,” said owner Nick Frankos. “We like to say if the Colonel had our recipe he would’ve been a general. We sell 170 tons of chicken a year. You can get a chicken dinner, chicken sandwich, or chicken nuggets. All of our chicken is prepared with the same taste profile as our regular bone-in chicken we marinate in a brine.”

For starters, try Buena Vista Cafe’s Fried Italian Greens with a hot pepper, mussels, stuffed hot Hungarian peppers, chicken tenders, fried calamari with Creole aioli, homemade chips and more.

When it comes to dinner, Buena Vista Cafe has an expansive menu with something for everyone’s pallet. If you’re in the mood for pasta you can try the ever-popular Chicken Parmigiana, the Greek Spaghetti dinner, Alfredo with chicken, broccoli, seafood, or whatever you decide you want to pair with it, and there’s also pizza.

“Our Greek pizza is our specialty pizza. That’s one of the biggest sellers we have with feta cheese, tomatoes, greek olives, hot peppers and our homemade fried Italian greens” said Frankos.

Buena Vista Cafe also serves fish every day of the week, but especially on Fridays. Aside from pizza and pasta, you can also enjoy burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, chicken, steak, pork chops, seafood and more. You’ll find American food, Greek food, Italian food and more on the menu along with a full bar.

“Anything you want we will do. Tnat’s the way I look at it,” said Frankos. “We’re not going to tell you no. If we have it, we will cook it for you. We are very proud of that.”

Buena Vista Cafe will also cater whatever event you have right at your house, a venue or in one of their spacious rooms.

Buena Vista Cafe is located at 1305 Buena Vista Avenue NE in Warren. Call (330) 372-4493 and visit them online at BuenaVista-Cafe.com.