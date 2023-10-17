CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – What’s better than a local bar and grill with family recipes handed down over generations?

The Diamond Bar and Grill in Campbell is exactly that.

“I come from a long line of restaurateurs,” said owner Tina Osmon. “Everything is homemade with recipes from a long line of family members.”

Some of those include the Diamond Bar & Grill’s famous pork meatball stuffed with hot peppers, homemade sauce and cheese, the greens roll which consists of a homemade bun topped with sausage, chicken or Cajun chicken, Cajun baked fish over Italian greens, or the famous potato skins aptly named “Cheeky Spuds”. You can also get wings by the pan.

The large menu also features pastas, sandwiches, appetizers, chicken dishes, ribs and so much more, including homemade desserts.

If pizza is what you are in the mood for you can try the Diamond Bar & Grill’s famous chicken and greens pizza or a Brier Hill Pizza with hot peppers.

And there’s a special just about every day at the Diamond Bar &n Grill. You can enjoy wing specials and buckets of beer on Mondays, meatloaf or stuffed peppers on Wednesdays, BBQ chicken or a half slab of ribs on Thursdays, and fish specials on Fridays.

Don’t forget about homemade desserts like cherry cheesecake, brownies, cream puffs and more.

You can also make reservations anywhere from two people to 25 people. And whatever the event, The Diamond Bar & Grill caters.

“We can make anything you want,” said owner Osmon. “From Chicken Francais to Parmesan crusted chicken, cavatelli and even a variety roll tray which is great for football parties or company. They are served with a side of sauce and hot peppers and oil. If there’s anything else you have in mind, just give a call.”

The Diamond Bar & Grill is located at 97 Robinson Road in Campbell. Call (330) 750-0195 and visit them online at TheDiamondBarandGrill.com.