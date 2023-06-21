YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you think of the YMCA as a place just to swim or work out, you’re selling it–and yourself–short.

The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman and the Central YMCA in downtown Youngstown are both full of events and family fun programs you may not even know about. Now that summer is here, there’s even more to do.

“The YMCA is a place to bring your family and participate in programs all year around,” said Davis Family YMCA Membership director Tamra Lucas. “We have a wide range of memberships available here. We have student memberships, adult memberships, household memberships, senior memberships, and of course a single-parent household membership.”

All year long, the YMCA of Youngstown has an annual fundraising campaign so families and children in the Valley can participate and have memberships to the YMCA if they cannot afford it. And when it comes to programs offered, there’s something for everyone of every age.

“Our memberships are a great value. They’re basically all-inclusive and include everything in the building,” said Lucas. “That’s over 200 fitness classes every week and all of the pools. The only thing that would be extra is swimming lessons or art lessons. There’s also so many camps available for kids at the YMCA.”

Speaking of art lessons, the Davis YMCA has a full range of them including pottery, painting, adult and youth art, and even art shows where you can display your work. The Davis family YMCA even has a kiln for pottery.

If you love to swim, the YMCA of Youngstown is the place to be. There are seven pools between the Central YMCA and the Davis Family YMCA, both indoor and outdoor. There’s also a therapy pool shared with St. Elizabeth’s Wellness Center for its aquatic rehab along with several water aerobics classes.

The YMCA of Youngstown also puts safety first when it comes to the water.

“We have a very large staff of lifeguards,” said Chris Hughes, who serves as the Senior Aquatic Director of the Davis Family YMCA. “They’re professionally trained, all certified as lifeguards with CPR and first aid training.”

At the Davis Family YMCA, you’ll also find a highly trained staff of caregivers to watch kids in two-hour increments in its “Child Watch Room” to give parents some time to enjoy the facilities without worrying about what the kids are doing.

When it comes to fitness, the YMCA features several rooms with state-of-the-art treadmills, ellipticals, weight machines, stationary bikes and spinning bikes. There’s even a workout room for kids with video games.

The Davis Family YMCA is located at 45 McClurg Road in Boardman while the Central YMCA is located at 17 N. Champion Street in Youngstown. For more information on everything the YMCA of Youngstown offers, visit www.YMCAyo.org.