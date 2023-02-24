BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a place to restore not only your skin, but also your mind, body and spirit, look no further than The Skin Suite Spa.

Owner and lead esthetician Natalie Colwell says a passion for doing makeup in high school is what led her to being a business owner for five years now.

“We’re professionally trained in all kinds of skin types, conditions and concerns,” said Colwell. “We can help people with hyperpigmentation, acne, oily skin and even scars.”

The Skin Suite Spa offers corrective and relaxation-based facials, waxing, infrared saunas and a whole host of other services.

However, Colwell says it’s not just about what’s on the outside.

“At The Skin Suite, we pride ourselves on having an excellent guest experience. We’ve created an atmosphere where guests can feel respected and empowered,” said Colwell.

That’s something advanced esthetician Erika Sahli says is a big part of The Skin Suite Experience.

“We really strive to create a relaxing, welcoming and comfortable atmosphere here. We don’t want you to feel like you’re walking into a doctor’s office,” said Sahli. “We do that through ambient lighting, comfortable bedding and also by creating a relationship with our guests.”

And the Skin Suite prides itself on taking care of your skin even after you leave the spa.

“We have a wide range of skin care products available for our clients,” said Sahli. “We not only tailor treatments to their skin type and concerns, but we curate an entire skincare routine for them to be able to take care of their skin at home.”

The Skin Suite Spa is also holding a game night at Avion on the Water in Canfield benefitting Project Making Kids Cout (MKC) on Friday, March 31st. Ticket sales end March 10th.

The Skin Suite Spa is located at 7240 Glenwood Avenue in Boardman. Follow them on Instagram at @TheSkinSuiteSpa and book your appointment online at TheSkinSuiteSpa.com.