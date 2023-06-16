YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual festival known for celebrating some of the diverse cultures that impacted and continue to impact the region is back.

Simply Slavic kicks off Friday in downtown Youngstown with live music, exhibits, street dancing, and of course food. Since 2011, Youngstown has been home to the festival meant to celebrate the impact Slavic people and their descendants had on the Valley.

Simply Slavic co-founder & Vice President Aundrea Heschmeyer says it’s all about bringing people together to experience the region’s rich Slavic heritage.

“Simply Slavic was created to celebrate all of the colorful cultures of Eastern Europe and how they influenced the Mahoning Valley,” said Heschmeyer. “What we do is we bring a little of everything. We bring the food, we bring some folk art, we bring some modern music and we give people a chance to experience stuff they may not have.”

One of the local vendors you’ll find there is Krakus Polish Deli and Bakery located on Market Street in Boardman.

“Simply Slavic is a big part of us,” said Marta Mazur who owns and operates Krakus Polish Deli and Bakery in Boardman. “We bring the Polish aspect of the foods. We bring pierogi, stuffed cabbage, haluski, kolachi, and cookies. So a little bit of sweets and a little bit of savories.”

And it won’t just be the food that keeps you there. Those attending will get to enjoy folk ensembles, street dancers, polka bands, several marketplace vendors, and the local Del Sinchak Band on Saturday night.

But you don’t have to be Slavic to go enjoy the two-day festival.

“Anybody who wants to be Slavic can come,” said Mazur. “We’re all Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. We’re all Slavic this weekend.”

The Simply Slavic Festival starts Friday at 5 p.m. and runs Saturday through midnight.

Parking is free at the Covelli Center. For more information, visit SimplySlavic.org.