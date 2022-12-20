BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the busiest. When it comes to planning holiday meals and getting all the gifts bought, one local restaurant has you covered.

Antone’s Kitchen will cater great Italian food for your holiday meal while offering great deals on stocking stuffers. Until the first of the year, any gift card purchase of $50 or more is 20% off no matter how many you buy. And Antone’s Kitchen gift cards never lose value.

If you don’t feel like fighting the traffic to get the grocery store or slaving over a hot stove to cook the perfect Christmas Eve meal, owner Chad Scianna says Antone’s Kitchen will do it for you. “We have fish, all of our pastas, meatballs, greens, Antone’s salad, the whole nine yards. We feed anywhere from a family of two to 50 people. But start ordering now because we’re running out of space,” said Scianna.

Antone’s Kitchen is open Christmas eve from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm with locations in Boardman, Howland and Columbiana. Check out Antone’s Kitchen online at AntonesKitchen.com.