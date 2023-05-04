BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a local restaurant that offers a unique menu with a staff that truly cares about the customer experience and each other. That’s what makes Legends Food and Drink truly live up to its name.

“We have a unique menu and we always make everything to order,” said Legend’s Food and Drink partner Jim Klingensmith. “We create a great ambiance. It’s decorated very nicely. It’s a great atmosphere for the family just to gather together.”

What makes Legends Food and Drink so special is there’s so much more than what meets the eye when you first walk through the front door. Behind the wall of the host stand is a vast, cozy dining room perfect for families or couples, an immense, elegant full bar and an outdoor patio that rivals any others in town.

From the back of the house to the front, Legends takes pride in its highly trained staff that makes the experience one of a kind from the service to the quality of food. Its unique and diverse menu offers anything from steaks, to cheesesteak sandwiches that boast real shaved prime rib, pasta, seafood, appetizers, desserts and more.

“Everybody knows what they’re doing. We have a lot of talented folks who work cohesively here with a lot of respect for each other,” said Klingensmith. “The quality of the food is very high. We have a lot of good, homemade food here which is what we are known for.”

Legends uses hormone-free chicken raised in Ohio and will soon be using organic produce grown right on a farm in Columbiana.

“What sets us apart is definitely the product we use,” said Executive Chef Jonathan Stringer. “We get our seafood in three times a week. The mussels come in fresh. The salmon’s fresh.”

Bar Manager Drew Thomas is also known for his one-of-a-kind drinks and service.

“One of the great things about working here is how it fosters creativity,” said Thomas. “We get to create many of our own concoctions.”

One of those is the Smoking Legend which features top-shelf bourbon and Grand Mariner. It’s then smoked using cherry wood chips.

“My favorite thing is the look on people’s faces. That’s something you can’t fake,” said Thomas. “It’s the best compliment. I love what I do.”

Legends Food and Drink isn’t just a place to go have a great meal. It also boasts a banquet room for just about any event whether it be a birthday party, bridal or baby shower, wedding rehearsals and receptions, or bereavement gatherings. Legends also proudly boasts highly trained banquet manager Russell Grace who has years of experience when it comes to making your event perfect.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of clientele for many years. They trust me,” said Grace. “I’ve made friendships. I am part of families now. My service is top-notch. I love my job and I love people.”

And having an event at Legends Food and Drink is not your run-of-the-mill gathering.

“We are one of the only places that does pop-up bereavements,” said Grace. “The menu is build-your-own buffet, so you can kind of come up with your own price point. For the room, you give me a $2 deposit to hold it. Other than that, it comes directly off your food bill and the room is free. It is one of our biggest selling points.”

Legends Food and Drink is also having a special Mother’s Day buffet.

Legends Food and Drink is located at 7334 Market Street in Boardman. Call (330) 758-8262 and visit them online at LegendsFoodAndDrink.com.