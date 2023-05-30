STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business famous for its pizza and atmosphere just celebrated a monumental anniversary.

The Elmton on 5th Street in Struthers just turned 78 years old. The family-owned restaurant opened in 1945 and has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. Owner Jack Walters says there were times they weren’t sure The Elmton would survive, but after almost 80 years, it’s still going strong.

“So it’s been a tough road between the mills closing, recession, then the virus, and then trying to get back into the groove of things. We opened back up on January 24,” said Walters. “Thanks to family, good friends, customers, a lot of hard work, my mom my dad, and a lot of good employees along the way.”

Walters says another secret to The Elmton’s success is, of course, the pizza.

“My grandfather came up with the recipe in 1945,” said Walters. “We’ve got a good product. We haven’t changed anything. Our pizza is done differently. We mix the dough every day, we mix our own sauces, and we grind 150 to 200 pounds of cheese a day. It’s all made here.”

But pizza isn’t the only thing The Elmton is famous for. You can treat yourself to The Elmton’s broasted chicken, one of its pasta dishes, wedding soup and even hot dogs.

“One of the best-kept secrets is our broasted hot dogs,” said Walters. “We cook them the same way we cook our chicken, and they come out nice and crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside.”

But what’s really kept The Elmton going all of these years are the loyal customers.

“I get people that tell me they’re so glad we’re open,” said Walters. “And we’re glad to see them. We’re hoping to see more of them.”

The Elmton offers carry-out Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and is opening for dine-in at 3:00 p.m.

The Elmton is located at 584 5th Street in Struthers. Call (330) 755-8511 and visit them online at TheElmton.com.