CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.

“We call ourselves experts in the field,” Perez says. “We will guide our clients, especially first-time home buyers so they know what to expect every step of the way.”

Perez is no stranger to the real estate game getting her start in 2015. She says as soon as she sat down for her first real estate class, she knew it was a career for life. And the thrill of helping someone find their dream home is something you just can’t put a price tag on. “I knew it was my calling. When you love what you do it’s such a blessing. And the reward is there.”

Perez says anyone is welcome to reach out to her and her team, whether it be first-time home buyers, those who need more room or are looking to downsize, people relocating back to the area, etc. If you’re looking to buy a home or have questions about the process, stop and see The Wendy Perez Team at 6715 Tippecanoe Road in Canfield or call (330) 503-2484. You can also check her out on Facebook.