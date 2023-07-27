BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is helping kids get ready to head back to class for the 2023-24 school year, but it needs the community’s help.

The Back 2 School Bash and Stuff the Bus supply drive support students and educators in the area.

“The start of a new academic year is always an exciting time for families and kids in our community,” said Southern Park Mall General Manager Brian Gabbert. “We’re proud to be a small part of the season, from back-to-school shopping to unique kid-friendly events that prepare students for a new year and giving back to the community through our annual Stuff the Bus.”

The Southern Park Mall is inviting elementary-aged children and their families to join in on the Back 2 School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 5.

Kids will enjoy face painting, bounce houses, a stilt walker, balloon animals, caricature drawings and character appearances from Elsa, Anna and Kristoff.

Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Jim Loboy will be playing music in Center Court.

There will be gift card giveaways throughout the free event and a back-to-school fashion show in Center Court. The first 100 children will receive a free KidX Club swag bag.

Families are encouraged to bring a school supply donation.

The Southern Park Mall is also hosting its annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive, now through August 31 in support of Boardman Local Schools. The community is encouraged to donate supplies at the drop-off box located at JCPenney Concourse.

Click here for a full list of items needed.

Families are also encouraged to shop Southern Park’s Tax-Free weekend from August 4 through August 6. That weekend, guests are allowed to shop for eligible items exempt from sales and use tax.