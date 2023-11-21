CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the holiday season and one local jewelry store is going big for Black Friday.

Komara Jewelers kicked off its Black Friday sale on Tuesday. The family-owned business is now run by siblings Brianna Komara Pridon and Rob Komara.

“My grandpa started 75 years ago in Struthers. Rob and I are the third generation,” said Brianna.

Both have extensive knowledge and education to give you exactly what you’re looking for. Not only did the siblings grow up learning about the business, but both attended the Gemological Institute of America.

“I actually have a degree in diamonds,” said Rob. “So I can grade diamonds and all of that but I also went for CAD design and repairs.”

Rob says his grandfather started by putting trophies together with a lot of hand engraving involved. Now there are three jewelers on site at all times with almost 75 years of combined experience when it comes to knowing the business, repairing, and grading jewelry.

“We have three extremely talented jewelers that can basically do whatever you want them to,” said Rob.

And what’s a holiday season without Komara Jeweler’s big annual sales?

“We do a lot of fun things. First, we start off with Black Friday. We used to come bright and early at 6 a.m. and do half off half the store but now we’ve extended it for the entire week,” said Brianna. “And then we do our snow promotion. On Christmas day if it snows four or more inches then you get your money back. We actually just had a customer who got their engagement ring for free.”

At Komara, you’ll find everything from yellow and white gold, diamond jewelry, lab-grown diamonds, birthstones, men’s jewelry, Swarovski jewelry and ornaments, and so much more. It’s also the perfect place to find that special ring if you’re thinking of getting engaged.

“We have a lot of everything from children’s jewelry to five-carat diamonds. We have a diamond wall where you can personally pick out your diamond from natural to lab-grown or if you want to put a colored stone in your engagement ring we have those as well,” said Brianna. “We have a very large selection of engagement rings that are set as well so if you want to get engaged that day come on in. We have wedding bands, we have pearls, we have watches, colored stones. Anything you could possibly want as a gift item we have.”

If there’s something special you have in mind and want it custom-made, or need something restored, Komara’s can do that too.

“If you come in with a picture or any idea we can come up with a CAD drawing, a computer-animated design and we bring that to life into the product. That’s one nice thing about diamonds and you can always pass it on from generation to generation. Most of the time we can restore that here in the building,” said Rob. “We have engagement rings with diamonds in the center already. That day if it needs sized we could do it because we have the jewelers on site and we can turn around anything fairly quick.”

You can also just start fresh and new with your custom-made jewelry.

Komara Jeweler’s Black Friday sale runs Tuesday through Friday and they are closed on Thanksgiving. They’re located at 3649 Canfield Road in Canfield. Call (330) 793-9048 and visit them online at KomaraJewelers.com.