BOARDMAN, Oh (WKBN) – Southwoods Center for Breast Health is making getting a mammogram easier not just on your body, but also your mind.

When you get a mammogram at Southwoods Imaging, whether it’s your first one or routine, they take the fear out of the process so you know what to expect. Sheryl Gumino, Director of Radiology Services at Southwoods Imaging says the process of arriving, getting changed, having the mammogram and walking out the door is usually about 20 to 25 minutes. The actual screening mammogram only takes about five minutes and the process itself is relatively painless.

Southwoods has the most up-to-date technology and mammography using 3-D imaging. The facility has also taken steps to keep women comfortable during the procedure with new state of the art curved paddles making the process easier. Southwoods also uses Mammopads for each patient. The Mammopad is placed on the machine to make it softer and warmer to give women a spa-like feeling.

But what about women who have never had a mammogram because there’s no history of breast cancer in their family? Gumino says you still need to get one. She says Southwoods follows the American College of Radiology’s recommendation that every woman get a yearly mammogram starting at age 40. “Here at Southwoods we do approximately 800 to 1000 mammograms per month. So that’s a lot of women in Mahoning County that we are treating and diagnosing. We’ll do whatever it takes to make it easier for women to come in and have their mammogram every year,” said Gumino.

And should you get a suspicious result, Southwoods does full scale imaging including breast ultrasounds, breast biopsies and breast MRIs all at the same location. Gumino says 75% of women who need additional testing or follow up care have it done the same day.

Southwoods Imaging is located at 7623 Market Street in Boardman. Call (330) 965-5100 and visit them online at www.SouthwoodsHealth.com.