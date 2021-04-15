Local Honda dealership wins its 12th consecutive ‘Council of Excellence’ Award

The Council of Excellence is awarded to the top 15% of Honda Dealerships in the nation

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – One local Honda dealership has earned the Council of Excellence award in 2020.

Shenango Honda in Hermitage has won this award for the 12th year in a row.

“It’s all about how we really team up with Honda in our finance services,” said Jess Briganti, marketing director. “Everybody wants a beautiful Honda, can they get it? Well, that’s where our financial team always helps go to that next level, and we’re being recognized for that.”

The Council of Excellence is awarded to the top 15% of Honda Dealerships in the nation.

“Our success comes from our customers. We are so thankful for our loyal customers and strong connections with the community. Honda Makes the Cars, Shenango Makes the Difference! When you buy a car from us, you become part of the Shenango Honda family. This award means a lot to our team as it recognizes the continued work we put in to be the best of the best.” said John Apostolakis, owner and president of Shenango Honda.

“We went, for the first time ever in 41 years here at Shenango Honda, a month and a half being closed. And there’s things that back up behind that, making sure our team stays healthy, which they did, making sure that everything was ready to do…and we rallied through,” said Briganti.

But despite these challenges, they continued to provide excellent service.

Shenango Honda proudly serves customers in both the Shenango and Mahoning Valley. If you are looking to purchase a vehicle, you can head to their showroom or give them a call at (800) 858-0849.