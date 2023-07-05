NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of gaming, video games and electronics might be what comes to mind, but the industry is so much more than that. ICG Games and Hobbies in both Niles and Sharon is proof of that.

“Games, in general, have exploded in the past ten years,” said Tom Vaughn, ICG Hobbies and Games owner. “People want to spend more time with their families and get away from video games. It’s just something different.”

ICG Hobbies and Games isn’t new to the industry either, as it’s been supplying gamers with whatever they need for more than a decade.

“My wife and I were looking to have a gaming space locally because everywhere we were able to go was up to 45 minutes away,” said Vaughn. “We wanted something where we could offer services to people in our hometown.”

ICG Games and Hobbies was first established in Sharon in 2013 and then in the Eastwood Mall in Niles around two years ago. Both locations carry RPGs like Dungeons and Dragons and Magic, puzzles, board games and models. The Sharon location also offers a gaming room for up to 50 people where people can sit and play board games like Monopoly and card games for free any day of the week.

The idea is all about giving gamers what they’re passionate about.

“These include tabletop hobbies, modeling hobbies and miniature war gaming,” said Vaughn. “There’s so much more than just video games these days.”

The locally owned and operated business will be making a big appearance–literally–at this year’s Waterfire Sharon which kicks off July 22.

“We are actually sponsoring a whole block,” said Vaughn. “It’s the gaming plaza located right outside of our store. We’re going to have life-sized board games and plenty of tables for whatever you want to play.”

ICG Gaming and Hobbies is located at 162 W. State Street in Sharon and inside the Eastwood Mall in Niles. For more information, visit them online at ICGStore.com.