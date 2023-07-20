BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for something to do Friday, July 21, while helping a good cause, Combine Brothers Bar and Grille in Boardman is the place to be.

The Canfield Professional Firefighters Local 4507 are having a guest bartending event at the restaurant on Market Street from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Several firefighters will be making and serving drinks, all in the name of charity. All of the tips will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Combine Brothers will also donate a portion of the proceeds.

“We’re continually trying and working to develop more involvement with the local community,” said Combine Brothers co-owner Dave Cooper. “We’ve spoken many times about the importance of that and how we want to ingrain ourselves into the local community. So events like this—we really hope people grasp onto that and start to take advantage of it.”

Not only will you be able to grab dinner and drinks, but there will also be live music by The Conkle Brothers of Columbiana, Ohio. You can sit inside the dining area or outside on the patio.

Combine Brothers Bar and Grille is located at 7412 Market Street in Boardman. For more information on the event, call (330) 953-3773 and visit the restaurant’s Facebook page. You can also visit them online at CombineBrothers.com.