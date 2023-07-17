LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local festival celebrating 128 years is ready to go again.

The Mount Carmel Society Festival in Lowellville kicks off Wednesday and is a unique blend of food, entertainment, Bocce tournaments, rides and games for four days straight.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Zach Harklerode, who serves as the president of the Mount Carmel Society. “Fantastic food from Italian to gyros to Chinese, rides and games for the kids and entertainment every single day.”

Wednesday night the Lowellville Mount Carmel Band is the first to play for the crowds. Nunzio and the Melodies will perform Thursday, RDNA is Friday night, and Saturday festival goers will get to see The Jim Frank Combo. And then, of course, there are the famous Bocce Tournaments.

“We have over 30 teams and two courts. It’s a pretty big tournament,” said Harklerode. “We have teams from all over the place. We’ll have teams from Cleveland, a team from Kentucky and there’s even someone flying in from Texas. It runs all four days and we have four different brackets.”

The festival also helps the church get what it needs and other organizations in the village.

“Really, one of the main places that we like to donate to is Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church, especially this year,” said Harkelrode. “The church is looking to do some repairs. They’re in need of some roof work so there’s a big push right now to get that taken care of, and doing events like this allows us to help out there. There will also be some donations made to the Lowellville football team and the different school programs and stuff like that.”

And of course, every night at 10 p.m. is the famous Baby Doll Dance.

“Traditionally, we kind of see it as a way to ward off evil spirits. For me, it’s kind of the kick-off to the new year,” said Harklerode. “The baby doll goes off and problems that you had before the festival, you kind of let those go. You get to see family that you haven’t seen in a long time. You get to see friends that you haven’t seen in a long time. I also see it as bringing everyone together as well and starting fresh.”

The festival will also feature fireworks Saturday night and is completely free to get into throughout its run.

The Lowellville Mount Carmel Festival runs Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22, and is located at 102 Washington Street in Lowellville. For more information, visit LowellvilleMtCarmelSociety.com.