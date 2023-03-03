WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Smith’s Wholesale Appliance just got started a little more than a year ago on Mahoning Avenue in North Jackson. The business is now on its way to expanding into a second location. The store offers scratch and dent appliances at discounted prices and is truly a family affair.

“We live local,” said owner Will Smith. “The whole family is involved. My parents, my uncle, my wife, all my kids. We have other employees as well, but we are family owned and locally operated.”

The new location of Smith’s Wholesale Appliances is located on the corner of North Road and 422 in Warren. The grand opening of Smith’s Wholesale Appliance is Saturday, March 4.

“We’re going to be here from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.,” said Smith. “We’re going to have all of the major products we offer. All types of refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers and laundry centers with exclusive discounts off our listed price which is already 40 to 50% off.”

Smith’s Wholesale Appliances also offers delivery within a 25 miles radius for a small fee and will take your old appliance away. They also offer financing.

Smith’s Wholesale Warehouse is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The second location is at 4488 Youngstown Road, SE in Warren. You can call them at (330) 469-5079.