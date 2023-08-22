COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One year in business is a big reason to celebrate, and that’s exactly what one family is doing.

Athletix indoor athletic facility in Columbiana cut the ribbon on just such a milestone Thursday.

The almost 45-thousand square foot facility has the latest athletic training technology like basketball shooting machines, top golf swing suites and batting cages that measure metrics.

You can work out yourself or get specialized training in competition, sports and fitness.

“Our goal would be to train the best athletes in the state,” said managing owner Sean Wardle. “So to have an opportunity for teams and individuals to train at a state-of-the-art facility leveraging state-of-the-art technology to give them an edge on the field.”

But Athletix isn’t just for athletes. Everyone is welcome with memberships that range from an individual to a family. There are also different types of memberships with trainers on staff who can help you create and modify your workouts.

“Basically there’s a whole spectrum you can get on. You can just work out here. You can work out here and have us program your workouts,” said Wardle. “Our gym has a variety of folks who have joined from the community and surrounding areas. Anybody can join. We are happy to have them.”

Athletix also offers classes, youth speed and agility and youth speed and strength with different offerings for young athletes.

Wardle believes what sets Athletix apart isn’t all of the high-tech equipment or workout areas but the family’s philosophy on sports.

“I think sports is a microcosm of life, and we just have passion for what kids and adults can learn through sports,” said Wardle. “You know the opportunity to learn life lessons when it really doesn’t matter. I know a lot of people think that that one game matters and it’s their whole life, but it’s really not. But it helps them maybe deal with success and deal with defeat. How much work did you put in and what did you get out of it? We’ve kind of thought that could be a great opportunity for our local athletes.”

And after one year in business, the sky is the limit.

“Myself and my family are blessed enough to make this dream come true,” said Wardle. “Not just for ourselves, but hopefully for the community.”

Athletix is located at 613 OH-7 in Columbiana. Call (330) 892-7079 and visit them online at AthletixTraining.com.