VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big weekend for car and airplane enthusiasts in Trumbull County.

The 9th annual Wings and Wheels is happening at the Youngstown-Warren Airport in Vienna.

The event is a car and airplane show that benefits the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum in Howland Township. The museum explores the birth of aviation and the contribution Ernie Hall made to the area.

“Ernie Hall was a pioneer aviator who knew the Wright Brothers personally and started a flight school in Conneaut Lake in 1915,” said Bob Griffin, co-director of the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum. “At the time of his passing in 1972, he was the oldest continuously operating flight school in the country.”

The museum is a Trumbull County gem with hundreds of Ernie Hall artifacts, artifacts from anybody whose life Hall affected and a history of aviation in Trumbull County.

“There are literally hundreds and hundreds of stories in here,” said Griffin. “We have a showcase full of log books from people who took flying lessons from Ernie. We have a replica of a glider Ernie built to teach himself how to fly by running off of two sled riding hills in Packard and Perkins Park.”

One way the museum is able to stay open is by fundraising.

“Our Wings and Wheels event is our major fundraiser for the museum. We love cars, we love motorcycles, and we love airplanes,” said Griffin. “So our thinking was let’s have an event where people can come out, look at the cars, talk to the pilots and see the airplanes right up close.”

The event eventually became so big it was moved to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna. This year’s event is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and hundreds of classic and show cars are expected. You can also expect food, vendors and even a chance to win an entire airplane through a raffle.

“The airplane that we are auctioning off is a 1947 Piper PA-12. It’s a three-passenger airplane worth about $75,000,” said Griffin. “And the Airforce is bringing in a lot of their aircraft and a virtual reality display.”

The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum is also sponsoring a B25 Plane in which people can purchase rides at the event.

Wings and Wheels is Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6 at The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna. It’s $10 per person and parking is free.

The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum is located at 4033 North River Road NE in Howland Township. For more information on both, call (330) 980-1760 and visit ErnieHallAviationMuseum.org.