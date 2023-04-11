YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular eatery is once again raising money for children living with autism but in a different way this year.

Panera Bread’s “Raising Dough for Autism” kicks off Friday, April 17 at all Mahoning Valley locations.

“We’ve done the autism cookies since 2011 and have been able to raise more than $200,000 in the Mahoning Valley,” said Covelli Enterprises Director of Marketing Danielle Covelli. “We decided to rejuvenate the campaign this year with our latest and greatest new product: toasted baguette sandwiches.”

The sandwiches were launched last January and have been a big success for Panera. The three flavors include pepperoni mozzarella, smokey buffalo chicken and a vegetarian option called “the Green Goddess.”

You’re able to get the banquettes in-store, online or on the app. You can also order them in advance with a portion of the proceeds from every sandwich sold benefitting the Potential Development School in Youngstown for children with autism.

“The proceeds are going to go for opening more classrooms at Potential Development,” said Covelli. “We are so lucky to have a school like Potential Development in Mahoning Valley, and the money raised stays completely local.”

“Raising Dough for Autism” begins Friday, April 17 and runs through Sunday, April 23 at all seven Panera Bread locations in the Mahoning Valley. You can also donate at the register at any of the Panera Bread locations for the entire month of April.

To learn more, visit PaneraBread.com.