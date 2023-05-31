AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staying safe and informed in the workplace is the focus of a new training series being offered by a local one-stop shop clinic.

On Demand Occupational Medicine in Austintown is kicking off its Summer Training Series on June 1. The training will happen at the Austintown location and will provide educational opportunities to local businesses surrounding workplace wellness and safety.

The series will focus on things like creating psychologically safe work environments, active shooter training and even CPR first aid certification. The series will also feature guests from state-wide safety experts through the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, and in-house specialized wellness and safety trainers from On Demand.

“Our employees are our most important resources, so why not invest in them?” said Sydney Williams, marketing director for On Demand Occupational Medicine. “Why not give them the tools and resources that they need to make sure that they’re going home safe at the end of the day? Because that’s what really matters.”

“We have a variety of topics we will be training on,” said Tom Miles, who serves as the director of Environmental Health and Safety. “There will be training on workers’ comp stuff, BWC drug-free workplaces, active shooter training and even CPR.”

But whatever service you need, On Demand is ready to help. The organization offers a variety of services for employers like drug testing and workplace physicals. There’s also an immediate care on-site if families need help and even a pharmacy.

“We want to wrap around people and offer them any service they might need so they can increase their wellness level and feel better and just live healthier lives,” said Williams.

On Demand Occupational Medicine is located at 5760 Patriot Boulevard in Austintown. For more information and to sign up for the Summer Training Series, call 330-270-3660 or visit them online at OnDemandOccupationalMedicine.com.