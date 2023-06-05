YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you feel like you’re pretty familiar with Westside Tire & Service, there’s a good reason. The locally owned and family-operated business just celebrated its 45th anniversary.

Westside Tire & Service was started in 1978 in Youngstown on Mahoning Avenue by Dick Rogenski. The business expanded into Trumbull County in 1984, setting up shop in Niles and then in Austintown in 1987. It’s now managed by the second generation of Rogenskis—brother and sister Lisa Walters and Rich Rogenski.

“Our first location consisted of only two bays, a small waiting area and office, and a very small storage area,” said Rich Rogenski. “We now have three locations with a total of 30 service bays.”

Westside Tire & Service has expanded exponentially over the years and isn’t just about tires.

“Repairs are a big part of our business — oil changes, fluid changes, brakes, major engine or transmission issues, belts, spark plugs, and batteries, just to name a few,” Rogenski said. “We also service heaters and air conditioners.”

Westside Tire & Service also offers accessories and can install a hitch on your car if you need to haul, along with custom wheels and lift kits for trucks. Those at the business are also heavily involved in the community and events.

“September is our charity car show where we will pick a charity and donate the proceeds,” said Rogenski. “In October is our ‘Ladies Car Care Clinic,’ where we educate our female customers and take that fear away.”

So what’s the secret to surviving in business for more than four decades? Rogenski said a passion for the work and improving people’s lives is the secret.

“Staying motivated and trying to help people,” said Rogenski. “People come to us with problems. They’re upset. It’s important that we understand their concerns and try to smooth their life out with their vehicle.”

Westside Tire & Service is located on US-422 in Niles and Mahoning Avenue in both Youngstown and Austintown. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit WestsideTireService.com.