Local business offers free car washes for Veterans

It is the third year Coates Car Wash has partnered with the Grace for Vets program

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Many local businesses offered great deals to celebrate and honor all our Veterans for the holiday.

Coates Car Wash offered free car washes for all veterans on Wednesday at all five of their locations.

“We like to give back any way we can and you know we have some military guys that work for us that are current team members, we’ve had some in the past. My grandfather was a Veteran, so it’s just something we appreciate,” said James Coates Jr.

It is the third year they have partnered with the Grace for Vets program.

In past years, they have washed several hundred cars for Veterans between all their locations in The Valley.

“Of all the sacrifices that they do for us, they give for us, the least we can do is give them a car wash on Veteran’s Day,” said Coates.

Coates Car Wash also hosts annually “Coats for Coates” that benefits Niles Community Services. You can donate coats of all sizes to their Niles location this winter.

Coates Car wash has locations in Niles, Howland, Cortland, Hermitage and Austintown. Visit their website for to find the location nearest you.