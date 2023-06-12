CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local marketing and advertising agency just achieved a distinguished accomplishment.

898 Marketing in Canfield was named among the 2023 Best Employers in Ohio, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. The agency placed 27th on the list of 60 employers and is the only marketing/advertising agency on the list.

“It is a great honor and humbling recognition to be named one of the Best Employers in the state of Ohio,” said Jeff Ryznar, President, 898 Marketing. “We’re intentional about our emphasis on people and workplace culture because it not only produces satisfied team members who enjoy collaborating and being the best version of themselves every day at work, but it also creates an environment that results in our team developing great ideas, producing accountable and outstanding work for our clients.”

898 Marketing performs branding, digital and traditional strategic marketing campaigns, video production, graphic design, copywriting, and content marketing.

This statewide survey and awards program identifies and honors the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The list comprises two employer categories: small/medium consisting of 15-249 employees and large which consists of more than 250 employees.