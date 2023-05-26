CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A family business that started small 42 years ago hasn’t stopped growing since.

Youngstown Propane Fireplace and Patio in Canfield is one of the largest fireplace, grill, and patio furniture dealers in Ohio. Whether it be for the inside or outside of your home, YP Fireplace and Patio has you covered with high-end products no matter what season of the year it is.

“We sell a lot of natural gas grills, and we run the lines for that as well,” said YP Fireplace and Patio president Scott Jones. “The trends right now in grilling are Blackstone style griddles. We sell a few brands like Weber and Halo that we feel are better.”

YP Fireplace and Patio is also running a Father’s Day special on grills, so Dad can get ready to fire everything up and feed the neighborhood.

No matter how much of a grill aficionado you consider yourself to be, YP Fireplace and Patio has something to fit everyone’s needs. If you’re into smoked meats, they’re also a Big Green Egg dealer. There’s even a line of sauces and rubs for all of your different rib recipes. For those who would like to try their hand at pizza, YP Fireplace and Patio even sells outdoor pizza ovens.

If hanging out around a fire is what you prefer, YP Fireplace and Patio has a variety of fire pits such as fire tables in “built styles” in just about every shape and size. But believe it or not, one of the store’s biggest sellers is fireplaces.

“There are all different styles to pick from,” said Jones. “You can do gas, wood, direct venting, linear style, free-standing, vent free and so much more.”

When it comes to patio furniture, YP Fireplace and Patio has just about every size and shape of that too from deep-seated to sectionals, to sets that can survive just fine outside, and the umbrella to go with it. No matter what you buy, the staff won’t leave you hanging.

“Delivery and assembly is part of what we do,” said Jones. “For the most part, we do all of our own assembly and delivery in-house. We can run natural gas or propane lines and get you all set up.”

YP Fireplace and Patio will also refill your propane tanks professionally, safely and at a lower price.

YP Fireplace and Propane is located at 4445 Boardman-Canfield Road in Canfield. Call (330) 702-0800 and visit them online at YPFireplacePatio.com.