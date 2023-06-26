CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week for professional football as all roads have finally led to one final game.

The 2023 USFL Championship game is on Saturday, July 1, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. And this week things are going even bigger.

“There are going to be a lot more surprises at the stadium when you show up on July 1,” said Jeff Ryznar, president of 898 Marketing in Canfield. “It’s the championship, so we have to do it a little bigger. More pyro, more fireworks, more entertainment and the opportunity for fans to walk away with a great football experience.”

A big part of that entertainment is a free concert by country music artist Dylan Scott included in the price of your ticket. Scott will take the stage at the Hall of Fame Village on the plaza starting at 6 p.m.

“There’s going to be a special center stage that’s going to have couches and an area for people to mingle while they watch the game,” said Ryznar. “It’s almost like a party within the party.”

And once again WKBN and 898 Marketing are making sure taking your family to the game won’t break the bank either with a special discount offer. Tickets can be purchased right now through this offer for just $20.

The 2023 USFL Championship game is happening Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.