CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – How did you fare with the frigid temperatures over the holidays? More importantly, how did your furnace do, and are you ready for the next cold snap?

Tom Walden is the owner of Ainsley Heating and Cooling in Cortland. He says his business received more than 700 calls over the holiday.

“It was the perfect storm,” said Walden. “It got extremely cold, and it was a holiday so the panic levels were high.”

Walden says there are a lot of things people could have done to prevent what happened, but his number-one suggestion is prevention.

“The best thing to do is have preventative maintenance done on your furnace before the weather gets cold. With preventative maintenance, we can detect a problem before it becomes a problem.”

There are also things you can do on your own, like changing a filter on your furnace, checking the batteries in your thermostat, and trying to understand how your furnace operates by looking at the owner’s manual.

Ainsley Heating and Cooling technicians have all of your bases covered when it comes to the more difficult tasks.

“We’ll get into the front of your furnace and diagnose all of the working systems on there. We’ll make sure that everything on there is working properly. Every working component in that furnace we check top to bottom,” said Walden.

And Ainsley Heating and Cooling will show up no matter what time you need them or where you live.

“Our true 24-hour service means we’re the same price day or night,” said Walden. “We service from Columbiana County to Ashtabula and all the way to Akron. We cover New Castle, Sharon, Hermitage, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and the surrounding areas.”

And even though it might be cold outside right now, it’s time to also think about air conditioning season.

“Preventative maintenance is equally as important on your air conditioner as it is your furnace,” said Walden.

