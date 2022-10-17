BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southwoods’ Center for Breast Health in Boardman is spotlighting breast cancer awareness in October and the importance of getting a mammogram. Southwoods’ Chief Nursing Officer Angela Kerns says it’s important to follow the guidelines set for mammograms saying, “The American Cancer Society tells us that between the ages of 40 and 44, you should get your first mammogram. After the age of 45 and beyond, you need to get a yearly mammogram.”

Southwoods is raising awareness about breast health through community health talks. On Monday, October 17th at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, October 19th at noon, healthcare professionals will talk about the issues of breast cancer and associated illnesses that could come from the disease. “This is an opportunity to have an audience talk with a physician and health care professionals so that they can give you the real story,” says Kerns.

Kern also says the facility’s digital mammography equipment was upgraded in 2021. “We now have the smart curve paddles for the mammography machine which is more comfortable for the women. This digital mammography is faster. It’s quicker. Less radiation exposure. We have a state-of-the-art MRI which is a 3-T magnet. That’s for all women that are high-risk. We have Dr. Barr who is world-renowned for his skill. We have ultrasound and elastography.”

Southwoods can also do same-day biopsies. “So let’s say you come in for a screening mammogram and we see something suspicious. We will automatically shift you off to another room, get an ultrasound and do a same-day biopsy. Most of it can be accomplished in one day and then that takes all of the fear out of it,” says Kerns.

And she says every patient has access to the nurse navigator program. “When you come to have your mammogram at Southwoods, you are automatically enrolled with a nurse navigator. That is your guide to the next step in health care. You get your mammograms. If they see something suspicious, they immediately call the nurse navigator. That nurse navigator follows you through everything. If you are a same-day biopsy candidate then she will be right there with you talking through what’s going to happen to you and how it’s going to happen.”

To be part of Southwoods Health talks, call and register at (330) 965-4003. The event is free and open to the public. Southwoods also has a special gift for everyone who gets a mammogram in the month of October. To schedule a mammogram, call (330) 965-5100.