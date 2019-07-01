You don’t have to travel far to find cutting edge technology – it’s available right here, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Mako technology allows for a personalized surgical plan for each patient based on their unique anatomy

An alternative to traditional knee and hip replacement surgery, Trumbull Regional is the ONLY hospital in Trumbull County to offer innovative Mako™ Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology for increased precision of partial knee, total knee and total hip replacement procedures.

The Mako System is a highly advanced, minimally invasive robotic technology that allows for a more predictable and accurate surgical experience when performing joint replacement surgery.

Mako technology allows for a personalized surgical plan for each patient based on their unique anatomy. By using a virtual 3D model, based off a CT scan of the hip or knee, Mako permits surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room.

In the operating room, the Mako System uses GPS software to allow placement of a patient’s hip or knee implants with an accuracy that was never possible. By mapping out the ligaments and structures of the knee with such precision, a lower rate of revision and improved longevity of the implants is achieved.

Through Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery, the robotic arm guides surgeons, allowing for less invasive procedures, ultimately resulting in quicker recovery, less blood loss, smaller incisions and less pain. Other benefits include less scarring, bone sparing, joint resurfacing, and less implant wear and loosening.

Between the procedure and rehabilitation, patients are typically up and walking within a couple hours of surgery.

Nationally Recognized Orthopedic Care and Outcomes

Trumbull Regional employs an expert team of surgeons, nurses and rehabilitation specialists to give patients first class, personalized care.

Trumbull Regional was the first hospital in Ohio to achieve The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced certification in total hip and total knee replacement. The hospital is also a Blue Distinction Center+ for knee and hip replacement by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and is a Stryker Performance Solution Premier Site – one of only 13 across the United States to earn such a designation.

When it comes to outcomes, Trumbull Regional ranks among the best. Their patients leave the hospital sooner, and more go directly home than the national average, while complication rate after surgery is zero, compared to the national average of 3.3%.

The hospital also has a recently renovated, all private room orthopedic unit, enhancing patient comfort and privacy. For more information on Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted surgery contact Peggy Rable, Orthopedic Navigator at 330-841-9162.