Trust your heart to expert hands

When it comes to heart care, Valley residents don’t have to travel far to receive world-class care. The Cardiac Care program at Trumbull Regional Medical Center continues to earn national accolades for its quality of care.

As the only Accredited Chest Pain Center in Trumbull County, the specially trained, advanced cardiac team at Trumbull Regional is ready to care for you and your loved ones. Trumbull Regional was the first hospital in Ohio to achieve Chest Pain v5 accreditation.

Time is Muscle

A key to providing quality cardiac care is timeliness. In emergency coronary cases, the ability to quickly implement interventions is vital in preserving heart muscle. Without timely treatment, heart muscle can be damaged during a heart attack. As an accredited chest pain center, expert care begins the moment someone exhibiting chest pain enters the emergency room, continuing through diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and follow-up. When seconds count, the Advanced Cardiac team at Trumbull Regional is ready to care for you.

Open Heart Surgery

If open heart surgery is needed, the cardiothoracic surgeons at Trumbull Regional are highly advanced and well-equipped to perform numerous procedures, including coronary artery bypass surgery, congenital heart disease repair, and valve repair and replacement, among others.

Nationally Recognized Cardiac Rehabilitation Program

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Trumbull Regional has also been recognized on the national level, achieving re-certification in 2018 by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, remaining the only certified program in the Mahoning Valley. By performing at such a high level, the cardiac rehabilitation team is recognized as leaders in the field in cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation, able to offer the most advanced practices available.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is an exercise program exclusively for people who have experienced a cardiac event. It includes individualized exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families. Available on an inpatient and outpatient basis, the program consists of three separate phases:

• Inpatient Rehabilitation and Education

• Outpatient Rehabilitation

• Education and Cardiac Wellness

In Phase 1, the experts at Trumbull Regional work to gradually increase activity level to help build endurance. This is done by combining progressive, monitored activity and education.

Phase II consists of outpatient rehab. Here, patients work to improve physical work capacity through an individualized exercise program, as well as receive valuable education to control risk factors.

Once Phase II is completed, patients are encouraged to continue with their new lifestyle habits and exercise. Cardiac Wellness is a supervised exercise program that focuses on maintaining your current level of endurance obtained during phase II and to provide additional monitoring and education as needed.

To learn more about cardiac care at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, visit trumbullregional.org/heart.