Susan DeLeo sits down with President Krista McFadden in this week's Health Chat

(WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is ready to make your next visit a safe one.

Susan DeLeo sits down with President Krista McFadden in this week’s Health Chat.

Learn more about Trumbull Regional Medical Center on their website.



View more from Trumbull Regional Medical Center on WKBN.com.